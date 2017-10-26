Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Hampton doctor indicted, accused of illegally prescribing painkillers

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

A federal grand jury has indicted a Pittsburgh-area doctor for illegally prescribing painkillers such as oxycodone, methadone and hydrocodone.

Dr. Andrzej Kazimierz Zielke, 62, of Hampton faces 14 counts of conspiracy and unlawfully distributing controlled substances.

Zielke owned and operated Medical Frontiers, a holistic pain management practice in Richland. Patients would travel long distances to see Zielke, who would charge them $250 cash for office visits where he would prescribe the drugs not for legitimate medical purposes, according to an investigation by the Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI Pittsburgh Division. The investigation began when agents learned that Zielke was writing a large number of prescriptions for oxycodone for people living in and around McKeesport. Some of those pills were ending up in the hands of a drug dealer, the investigation showed.

The indictment alleges that Zielke illegally prescribed drugs 13 times and conspired with others to distribute them.

Zielke was arrested on Oct. 5. On Oct. 11, the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine temporarily suspended Zielke's license.

Zielke could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million for each charge.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

