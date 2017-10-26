7 treated for injuries after Port Authority bus hits utility pole in Wilkinsburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals Thursday night after a Port Authority bus collided with a car and a utility pole in Wilkinsburg.

The crash knocked out power initially to about 700 Duquesne Light customers.

Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said the bus and car collided near the intersection of Swissvale and South avenues.

“Seven people, including the bus operator, were taken to local hospitals, all for non-life-threatening injuries,” Brandolph said.

Port Authority police are investigating.

About 700 Duquesne Light customers were initially without power, according to company spokesman Jerry Lucci.

“We were able to remotely switch around that outage to isolate it, and were able to get about half of those customers back on,” Lucci said.

Lucci estimated that power will be fully restored to all affected customers by 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Four different electrical circuits are supported by the pole. Lucci said getting it back online will be a fairly lengthy job.

“There's a lot of safety precautions before you can make sure all those lines are good to go live again,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.