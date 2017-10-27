Suspect arrested in Franklin Park for raping and killing 13-month-old in Ohio

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A nationwide manhunt for a suspect wanted in the rape and murder of a 13-month-old Conneaut child in Ohio ended with his arrest early Friday morning near the Sheetz in Franklin Park, according to the Trib's news partner WPXI.

Franklin Park Police arrested Joshua Gurto, who was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, according to reports from the news station shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.

Gurto was spotted at a Sheetz store on Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township late Wednesday afternoon, according to WPXI. He left on foot along a road that runs parallel to Interstate 79, according to reports from the news station.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gurto.

Police in Pittsburgh sought help for the public on Wednesday to report sightings of the suspect.

Associated Press contributed.

