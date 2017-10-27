Why Pittsburgh can't get enough of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh has JuJu fever.

The affable, bike riding, social media posting, 20-year-old Steelers wide receiver is taking Western Pennsylvania by storm, spellbinding a region that loves to embrace its athletes.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, the youngest player in the NFL, has on-field game as well as social media game, which boosts his popularity among younger fans.

When he tweeted out a video Tuesday expressing sadness that someone had stolen his bike, Pittsburgh came to his aid and celebrated its subsequent retrieval . The Steelers rookie does not have a license, so he pedals daily to practice and around town.

Steelers season ticket holder Leslie Collins-Craven of Pine said she connects with Smith-Schuster's fun-loving and genuine attitude. She first noticed him after draft day when he posted a video of his family running into the California ocean.

"In a season when drama seems to be every day in the NFL and with the Steelers, the bike story served as the perfect reprieve from all of that," she said. "He got the entire city and much of his team engaged. He's also willing to interact with fans in an appropriate manner on social media."

Collins-Craven is already eyeing JuJu jerseys for her 5-year-old son Josh.

"Santa may be bringing Josh a No. 19 jersey for Christmas," she said.

Smith-Schuster celebrated like it was Christmas when he got his stolen bike back from the Mt. Oliver Police Department. He bought the hybrid Ghost brand bike over the summer at REI on the South Side.

Retail sales manager Tony Hall said the staff member who sold him the $800 bike originally thought he was a college player. He looked young and wore a sweatshirt from his University of Southern California alma mater.

"Everyone who engaged with him felt he was such a nice, pleasant young man," Hall said. "He deferred to the professionalism of our staff here."

This week, after his bike was returned, Smith-Schuster brought the bike back to REI to have it looked over. He also bought a stronger bike lock.

"The bike was in good shape and he was pleased," Hall said. "It's been an interesting week."

The story of me and my bike, we're back together! Full video coming soon! #JujuOnThatBike #TeamFindJujusBike pic.twitter.com/m1TMnkMbjO — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 27, 2017

So, just who is this JuJu character?

Smith-Schuster was born Nov. 22, 1996, in Long Beach, Calif.

He attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School, where he played wide receiver and safety. Rivals.com rated him as a five-star recruit and the second-best safety in his class. He went on to the University of Southern California (USC) to play college football.

In his first college career game, he had four receptions for 123 yards against Fresno State. After his junior year, he decided to enter the NFL draft and his pass-catching ability caught the eye of the Steelers organization.

He was a psychology major at USC, and his real first name is John , according to the USC Trojans' website. In the summer of 2015, he legally changed his last name to Smith-Schuster (from just Smith) in honor of his stepfather, the website said.

He's known to love video games and has been spotted on the South Side wearing SpongeBob Squarepants sandals.

In an interview with Steelers.com, he explained his nickname.

"My actual name is John, so it went from John to JoJo, then kind of went from Choo Choo as a train, and then JuJu stuck, and since then, it's been my name my whole life," he said. "Coaches, friends, teammates and teachers call me JuJu."

On April 28, the Steelers drafted him in the second round with the 62nd overall pick.

So far, he's got 17 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per catch. His three TD catches this season are the most in NFL history by a player before his 21st birthday.

Not bad for a rookie.

Last week after scoring a TD against the Cincinnati Bengals, he celebrated with an impromptu game of hide-and-seek with running back Le'Veon Bell. He told Michael Smith of ESPN he and Bell wanted a celebration that would go viral.

"Being little kids, hide-and-seek was the one," Smith-Schuster said. "We didn't rehearse or anything, we just did it on the field."

He's also working on getting his driver's license, telling The Associated Press that teammate Alejandro Villanueva is teaching him to drive.

"His truck is kind of wild," Smith-Schuster told the AP. "If I'm able to drive that, then I can drive anything."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Villanueva drove Smith-Schuster to get his learner's permit on Wednesday.

Still, he acted like a seasoned veteran when teammate Martavis Bryant declared himself the better wide receiver on an Instagram post.

"I can put myself in his shoes," Smith-Schuster told reporters when asked about Bryant. "There's only one ball. It's tough. At the end of the day, we have to do what's best for our team. Just moving forward, hopefully we do get him the ball more. He's a great player, a great athlete. I would like him to be on our team."

Chris Edmonds, a Woodland Hills High School assistant football coach who played football for West Virginia University and the Cincinnati Bengals, said Smith-Schuster handled himself with class.

"He seems like a good Kid," Edmonds said. "He's young, having fun and staying out of trouble. He's just doing his job. He's supposed to ball out."

Diehard Steelers fan Nikki Young, who grew up in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood and now lives in Atlanta, is impressed.

"He seems to have a really fun spirit and be genuinely excited about the game and being a part of the team," she said. "He really showed great maturity in handling the Martavis issue. He just seems to have a great attitude. I look forward to watching him develop into a team leader and great player. I'm excited that he's a Steeler."

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.