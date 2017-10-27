Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mayor Bill Peduto to Penguins: Start spending on Civic Arena site development

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, a lifelong Penguins fan, blasted the team Friday for failing to start construction on the former Civic Arena property, vowing the city would reclaim part of the 28-acre tract if the owners miss another development deadline.

Peduto said the state and city 10 years ago gave the Penguins “an incredible deal” for a new hockey arena — Consol Energy Center — and exclusive development rights to the 28-acre arena site in the Hill District, but has yet to begin development.

He said it's time for the Penguin owners to stop asking what “government's going to do for them” and start spending their own money.

Pittsburgh's Urban Redevelopment Authority and the city-county Sports & Exhibition Authority, which share joint ownership of the property, on Thursday gave the team until Nov. 9 to sign an amended development agreement.

“They have been given two weeks with the URA and the SEA,” Peduto said. “Unless they're able to deliver on their end, the simple truth is we'll take back the public land that they have under the agreement and we'll start to develop the property on our own.”

Penguins officials were not immediately available for comment.

On Thursday David Morehouse, Penguins president and CEO, said the team has spent millions of dollars on predevelopment work and has retained companies for residential, office and entertainment venue projects.

Peduto would not discuss specifics of negotiations between the city and team, but said he would oppose another extension. He said he wants an agreement from the Penguins in a few days.

“At this point what they're asking is far too much,” he said. “We have commitments and we have obligations that we have met... Now we want to see the Penguins put money on the table and start spending the money to develop this site and not wait for government to do it for them.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

