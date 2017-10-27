Code enforcement inspections to start in December along Route 51 corridor
Updated 59 minutes ago
Businesses and property owners along the Route 51 corridor in Pittsburgh have about a month to get their lots and yards in shape before city inspectors come through looking for code violations.
The Mayor's Office announced Friday the Pittsburgh's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections will start inspecting properties in December from the Liberty Tunnels through Overbrook for compliance with the city's zoning and property maintenance codes, license regulations and occupancy permits. Property maintenance code violations include overgrown weeds, scattered garbage and debris, damaged sidewalks and parking spaces, rodent infestations, inoperable motor vehicles, and other building and electrical violations.
“While there are many responsible business owners along Route 51, we need the remaining businesses and property owners to abide by the rules to reduce blight and improve public safety along the corridor. The City is happy to work with property owners to determine how to move forward in good faith in order to create a safe and beautiful route for those who pass through and those who call South Pittsburgh home,” Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak, whose district includes the corridor, said in a statement.
Economic Development South sent letters to property owners and businesses warning them of the coming inspections.