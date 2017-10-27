Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Code enforcement inspections to start in December along Route 51 corridor

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections will start inspecting properties in December from the Liberty Tunnels through Overbrook for compliance with the city’s zoning and property maintenance codes, license regulations and occupancy permits.
Pittsburgh’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections will start inspecting properties in December from the Liberty Tunnels through Overbrook for compliance with the city’s zoning and property maintenance codes, license regulations and occupancy permits.
Pittsburgh’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections will start inspecting properties in December from the Liberty Tunnels through Overbrook for compliance with the city’s zoning and property maintenance codes, license regulations and occupancy permits.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections will start inspecting properties in December from the Liberty Tunnels through Overbrook for compliance with the city’s zoning and property maintenance codes, license regulations and occupancy permits.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Businesses and property owners along the Route 51 corridor in Pittsburgh have about a month to get their lots and yards in shape before city inspectors come through looking for code violations.

The Mayor's Office announced Friday the Pittsburgh's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections will start inspecting properties in December from the Liberty Tunnels through Overbrook for compliance with the city's zoning and property maintenance codes, license regulations and occupancy permits. Property maintenance code violations include overgrown weeds, scattered garbage and debris, damaged sidewalks and parking spaces, rodent infestations, inoperable motor vehicles, and other building and electrical violations.

“While there are many responsible business owners along Route 51, we need the remaining businesses and property owners to abide by the rules to reduce blight and improve public safety along the corridor. The City is happy to work with property owners to determine how to move forward in good faith in order to create a safe and beautiful route for those who pass through and those who call South Pittsburgh home,” Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak, whose district includes the corridor, said in a statement.

Economic Development South sent letters to property owners and businesses warning them of the coming inspections.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.