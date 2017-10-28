Runners brave rain, steep streets in Pittsburgh's Hell on Hills race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deonna Mathias wouldn't call Pittsburgh's arduous 5K run dubbed Hell on Hills a walk in the park, but she said it can't compare to jogging up Boyce Park ski slopes.

Mathias, 37, of Plum was the first woman to cross the finish line Saturday with a time of 24 minutes, 35 seconds. A teacher and cross country coach at St. Bernadette Catholic School in Monroeville, Mathias prepared for what organizers have billed as the world's steepest 5K by training with her team on the slopes of Boyce.

“The ski slopes are a lot more challenging,” she said. “This wasn't that hard. It was a lot of fun, and I would definitely do it again.”

One hundred twenty-eight competitors braved Beechview's rain sodden cobblestones in the second annual running of Hell on Hills. Bethany Ruhe, president and executive director, said she was happy to get about half of the number who ran in 2016.

The race, originally scheduled for Oct. 7, was nearly canceled because of a flap with Pittsburgh over a $9,000 bill for police officers and paramedics required by the city to work the event. The city scaled back the cost after Ruhe and her team made route changes.

Ruhe said Saturday's rain contributed to diminished race numbers. More than 200 runners participated in 2016.

“I think it turned out wonderfully,” Ruhe said. “I'm happy with the turnout.

“We essentially had two weeks to bring it back.”

She wasn't even upset over the fact that she now owes men's winner Matt Lipsey of Harrisburg a steak dinner for breaking the course record with a time of 18:48. The old record, which Lipsey held, was 20:04 seconds.

“He's a beast,” Ruhe said. “He won last year, and I challenged him and said if he broke 19 (minutes) I would buy him a steak dinner. Maybe a steak house will sponsor us. Morton's, are you listening?”

At the other end of the spectrum was Mike Lowe, 58, of Dormont, who finished second from last with a time of one hour, six seconds. Lowe said he's fortunate to be able to walk the course.

“I had a heart attack years ago and I had a major stroke years ago, and to be able to do this at 58 I'm pretty happy about it,” he said.

Kathy Vash of Scenery Hill said she ran the course just to show she could do it at age 40.

“I turned 40 this year, and I had never done a 5K,” she said. “I hate running. It's my mid-life crisis.”

Hell on Hills is an all-volunteer effort by mostly Beechview residents to help revitalize the South Hills neighborhood. Ruhe said people are unaware of neighborhood amenities, including access to the Port Authority of Allegheny County's light rail and proximity to downtown.

“There was a woman who ran Hell on Hills last year,” Ruhe said. “She had no idea Beechview existed. She loved Beechview so much she literally moved here after running the race.”

