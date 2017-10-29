Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Uniontown woman identified as victim in fatal Pittsburgh crash

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
One person died and three were injured in a two-car crash on Shady Avenue in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Officials have identified a 30-year-old Uniontown woman as the person killed Saturday in a two-car crash on Shady Avenue in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood.

Angelica Fields was transported to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office and Pittsburgh police.

Three other people — two men and a woman — in the car with Fields were injured. All were Hospitalized in stable condition.

Sonya Toler, spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, said a man driving a Chevrolet lost control around noon and crashed into a Lexus sedan traveling in the opposite direction on Shady Avenue between Fifth Avenue and Hastings Street.

Fields and the other two passengers were occupants of the Chevrolet.

The 79-year old Lexus driver, who was not identified, was not injured.

Officials did not release names of the three occupants in the Chevrolet.

