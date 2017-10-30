Former Duquesne basketball player charged in connection with on-campus rape

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Duquesne University basketball player was arrested Monday on charges that he raped a woman in his dorm room in September.

According to the criminal complaint, Nick Washington, 19, met the woman at a party Sept. 1, where she “recognized Washington as a member of the university basketball team” and he “showed interest in her.” She went onto Duquesne's campus with Washington and two others, but got separated from the other two once on campus.

The woman, who was identified as a “Jane Doe” in the charging documents, said she told Washington her cell phone was dead and asked if he had a charger; the complaint said the two went to his dorm room and she plugged her phone in.

But Washington, the complaint said, ordered her to perform oral sex, then forced her to have sex despite her refusals and at least one attempt to get off his bed and leave. He only allowed her to leave, she told police, when her friend texted her on her cell phone.

Pittsburgh Police charged Washington with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful restraint. Court records show he was arrested Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 19.

University spokeswoman Bridget Fare-Obersteiner said Washington was not a member of the basketball team as of Sept. 2. She declined to say whether the incident was reported to university police but noted that the Pittsburgh Police, who brought the charges against Washington, take the lead investigating “allegations of this nature.”

“The University has been made aware of this issue,” she said in an email. “Federal privacy laws prohibit us from discussing individual student matters... However, all students are subject to student conduct and Title IX policies and procedures.”

Washington's attorney, Casey White, was not immediately available for comment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.