Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto test drives Tesla Model S on his birthday
Updated 38 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto turned 53 on Monday, and for his birthday he got to drive a Tesla that sells for more than what he paid for his home.
Peduto said the Model S — Tesla's top sports car — can go from zero to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. He did it and said the car soars like a "rocket ship
Thanks @Tesla for Birthday Ride in your Model S p100d rocket ship! 100% electric, autonomous, zero emissions, 760 HP in Ludicrous mode... pic.twitter.com/FddBgrqEby— bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 30, 2017
Peduto tried the car in self-driving mode and said its two electric motors had no problem with Pittsburgh's hills.
The cars sell for up to $200,000, according to the company website, but Peduto said this one was in the range of $140,000. He paid $92,000 for his house in Point Breeze in 1999.
Tesla did not immediately return a message asking how the company arranged the birthday test drive for the mayor.