Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto test drives Tesla Model S on his birthday

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
A Tesla logo is seen at a charging station inside a mall in Shanghai on October 23, 2017.
AFP/Getty Images
A Tesla logo is seen at a charging station inside a mall in Shanghai on October 23, 2017.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto turned 53 on Monday, and for his birthday he got to drive a Tesla that sells for more than what he paid for his home.

Peduto said the Model S — Tesla's top sports car — can go from zero to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. He did it and said the car soars like a "rocket ship

Peduto tried the car in self-driving mode and said its two electric motors had no problem with Pittsburgh's hills.

The cars sell for up to $200,000, according to the company website, but Peduto said this one was in the range of $140,000. He paid $92,000 for his house in Point Breeze in 1999.

Tesla did not immediately return a message asking how the company arranged the birthday test drive for the mayor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.