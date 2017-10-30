Dravosburg construction firm exploited disadvantaged business program to get $1M in illegal contracts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owner of a Dravosburg company pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally obtaining more than $1 million in bridge subcontracts.

Donald R. Taylor, 78, owner of Century Steel Erectors Co., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Taylor conspired with Watson L. Maloy, Jr., to use Maloy's company, WMCC as a front to illegally obtain federally funded subcontracts on PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission bridge projects, the release said.

The pair used the company to obtain contracts through the U.S. Department of Transportation's disadvantaged business enterprise program, which is designed to promote participation of minority-owned businesses in federally funded projects, the release said.

Century does not qualify as a disadvantaged business.

After WMCC was awarded the contract through the program, it would then hand the job over the Century Steel. Century Steel employees used a WMCC email account and phone line, used magnetic WMCC signs to cover the Century Steel logo vehicles at job sites, and used WMCC business cards, the release said.

Century Steel Erectors worked on building Excela Health's new ambulatory care center in Unity, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School in Cranberry and a Salvation Army building on the South Side.

The two firms were awarded nine PennDOT subcontracts between January 2012 and February 2014, resulting in payments to WMCC totaling more than $1 million.

As part of his guilty plea, Taylor agreed to pay restitution of $85,221 to PennDOT. Taylor's sentencing is scheduled for March.

The maximum total sentence is five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both, the release said.

Maloy's sentencing is set for January before Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.