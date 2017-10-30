Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny General Hospital reaches contract with its 1,300 nurses

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.
Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Allegheny General Hospital's registered nurses overwhelmingly approved a three-year contract Monday night that raises hiring rates for nurses, provides longevity increases for experienced nurses and improves nurse-to-patient ratios, their union said.

The Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, which represents 1,300 nurses at the Northside, Pittsburgh hospital, said the contract will continue to improve nurse-to-patient ratios that are part of the contract on all inpatient units.

Neither the union nor Allegheny General officials released details of the pact, which replaces a one-year agreement that expired Oct. 13.

The nurses remained on the job as negotiations continued. The talks began in July and a tentative agreement was reached Monday night.

“Throughout these negotiations, we have remained focused on two goals: making sure there are always enough nurses at the bedside for our patients and that our input is respected in care-delivery decisions,” said Cathy Stoddart, union president.

Allegheny General said in a statement that it reached a “fair and competitive agreement.”

“This contract is reflective of the commitment by both sides of the negotiating table to establish mutually acceptable terms in a productive and professional manner,” said Dan Laurent, AGH spokesman. “It was driven by a collective desire to do what's best for our patients, for the hospital and for the community.”

In addition to investing in nurses pay and compensation and resources toward registered nurse staffing, the contract expands the quality and process improvement initiatives that nurses have spearheaded over the last seven years, the union said.

“Nurses have been leading quality improvement and innovation at Allegheny General, and we're excited that those programs will expand under this contract,” Stoddart said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

