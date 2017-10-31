Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Amazon opens University of Pittsburgh one-day shipping pickup location

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
Inside Amazon's one-day pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland. Orders placed by 10 p.m. can be picked up the next day at the center. (Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review)
Inside Amazon's one-day pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland. Orders placed by 10 p.m. can be picked up the next day at the center. (Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review)
Amazon opened on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, a one-day pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland. Orders placed by 10 p.m. can be picked up the next day at the center. (Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review)
Amazon opened on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, a one-day pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland. Orders placed by 10 p.m. can be picked up the next day at the center. (Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review)
Lockers inside Amazon's one-day pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland. Orders placed by 10 p.m. can be picked up the next day at the center. (Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review)
Lockers inside Amazon's one-day pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland. Orders placed by 10 p.m. can be picked up the next day at the center. (Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review)
Kiosks inside Amazon's one-day pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland. Orders placed by 10 p.m. can be picked up the next day at the center. (Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review)
Kiosks inside Amazon's one-day pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland. Orders placed by 10 p.m. can be picked up the next day at the center. (Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review)

Updated 3 hours ago

If two-day shipping isn't fast enough, Amazon has opened a one-day shipping pickup location on the University of Pittsburgh campus.

Amazon Prime customers who choose to ship their orders to the Amazon@Pitt pickup location can swing by and grab their items the next day.

Amazon@Pitt opened Tuesday.

The pickup location is at 209 Oakland Ave. and open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The location is open to everyone. You do not have to be a Pitt student to use it.

One-day shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Orders placed by 10 p.m. will be available the next day. Customers will have to scan a code and retrieve their items from a locker.

Customers can also drop off returns and recycle cardboard boxes. Amazon@Pitt can be added as a shipping location by taking by scanning any official Pitt logo using the Amazon app.

Amazon's Oakland location is the second one-day pickup spot in Pennsylvania. The other is in State College at Penn State. Amazon has a same-day pickup location on the University of Pennsylvania's campus.

Digital Managing Editor Jeremy Boren contributed.

