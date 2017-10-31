Prosecutors seek longer prison time for juvenile lifer Maurice Bailey's 1993 Elliot murder

Another of Pennsylvania's “juvenile lifers” won some small hope of being paroled last week when an Allegheny County judge shortened his sentence from life without parole to 35 years to life, but prosecutors fought to push his earliest release date back Tuesday.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office is asking Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin Sasinosky to push that back to 55 years to life, meaning that Maurice Bailey, now 39, wouldn't be eligible for parole for another 31 years.

“The circumstances of the crime are particularly brutal and callous,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Rusheen Pettit in her motion for a longer sentence.

Bailey was 15 when he met with his girlfriend, Kristina Grill, behind a school in the West End the afternoon of Nov. 6, 1993. Grill was pregnant, and allegedly told him that if he didn't tell his father about it, she would tell his mother.

Bailey had brought a knife with him that afternoon — his lawyer said he'd intended to kill himself if Grill was going to follow through on her promise, but instead of stabbing himself, he stabbed her and their unborn child to death; police and prosecutors also said he beat and kicked her. He was charged and tried as an adult, convicted of first-degree murder, and given the then-mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

After a pair of U.S. Supreme Court decisions ruled that life sentences without parole were unconstitutional for juvenile offenders, then made that ruling retroactive to all juvenile lifers, Sasinoski shortened Bailey's sentence Oct. 23 to the state's new recommended minimum for offenders who were 15 when they committed first-degree murder.

While 35 years was the lowest that the state's Supreme Court recommended, Sasinoski was free to impose a greater minimum given the circumstances of the crime, Pettit said. Aggravating factors included that he murdered Grill and the unborn child by himself, with no influence from drugs or alcohol or documented mental health history.

Grill's family had been so traumatised and galvanized by the experience that her sister, Bobbi Jamriska, became an advocate for crime victims' families in arguing against releasing certain juvenile lifers .

Bailey's attorney, Erika Kreisman, countered that he had been under pressure from an abusive father who had never approved of him dating a white girl, and had threatened to kill Bailey if he got Grill pregnant. He had attempted suicide at least twice before, though he was not diagnosed with anything because his family never sought treatment.

Pettit also wrote that Bailey was transferred between prisons in 2012 because he was allegedly planning a “hit” on a correctional officer, though Kreisman countered that nothing had been charged or added to his prison record. His security level was not raised and he was put in the general population at SCI-Fayette, where he is currently incarcerated.

Bailey had matured well in prison, and his family was ready to welcome him back whenever he was released, they said.

“He has a tremendous support system,” said one of his sisters, Tara Bailey, noting that the state's program for juvenile lifers was feeding them information on therapists, reentry programs, transportation, job training and recruitment. “We're fully prepared to wrap our arms around him and help him.”

Kreisman said that although she'd sought a shorter sentence for Maurice Bailey, she and the family were willing to accept the 35-year sentence. Sasinoski did not rule on whether to change Bailey's sentence as of Tuesday morning.

