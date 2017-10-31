Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Official says 6 dead near World Trade Center 
Peduto hopes to ink deal with Penguins within 24 hours

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
The former site of the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh's Lower Hill District is seen from the 20th floor of the Marriott City Center.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto after meeting with Penguins executives Tuesday said he hopes to finalize a deal within 24 hours that would prompt the team to start long awaited construction on the 28-acre Civic Arena site.

Peduto and other city officials have expressed frustrations in recent weeks over the Penguins failure to start developing the former arena property in the Lower Hill District. City officials are attempting to negotiate an amended development agreement with the team, but talks had stalled, Peduto said before the lunch meeting with David Morehouse, the Penguins president and CEO, and Travis Williams, the chief operating officer.

The Penguins have until Nov. 9 to complete the agreement or risk losing 2.1 acres of the property. Pittsburgh's Urban Redevelopment Authority and the city-county Sports & Exhibition Authority, which share joint ownership, have approved repeated extensions of a deadline requiring the Penguins to purchase 2.1 acres each year.

“Hopefully both Kevin (Acklin, Peduto's chief of staff) and (Williams) can meet and within the next 24 hours we can have something we can take back to both the SEA and URA,” Peduto said.”We still have to work out some of the details.”

Penguins officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Peduto, who described the meeting as positive, declined to offer specific details, but said a new deal would address deadlines for development and penalties for missing deadlines. He said it also includes a reduction of $15 million in credits that the Penguins can draw on to purchase the arena land.

““I think David and I sitting down and being able to discuss this, and then allowing our team and his team to try to negotiate, it will help it move so that we don't need another delay,” Peduto said.

Peduto said the city should reclaim the property if the Penguins miss another deadline.

“I don't think we have any other choice,” the mayor said. “The one thing the public was given in order to stay on deadline was the ability to take the property back.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 bauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder

