Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official says 6 dead near World Trade Center 
Allegheny

Man dies after jump from Rivers Casino parking garage

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 3:51 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

A man apparently jumped from the Rivers Casino parking garage on Pittsburgh's North Shore Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m., according an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Casino-goers were briefly rerouted to an alternate entrance.

No other injuries were reported.

Related Content
As gambling grows in Pennsylvania, what's legal now and what's next?
The big business of gambling is about to get bigger in Pennsylvania. Casino gambling brings in about $1.4 billion a year in tax revenue, the ...
Trib editorial: Gambling on Pennsylvania's future
It came at night without public review or input. Then about 470 pages of gambling legislation sailed through Pennsylvania's legislative chambers in just 18 hours, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.