Allegheny

The Young family in Monroeville goes all out for Halloween

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 8:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A motion-sensor jack-o'-lantern propped up on stilts, a talking skeleton, a fog machine and cobwebs covering plastic tombstones — the Young household is ready for Halloween.

When kids walk up to Tiffini Young's front door in Monroeville on Halloween, they don't just get a piece of candy.

“Some don't make it to the porch,” said Young's mom, Danna, laughing. She said her daughter's decorated house, a family tradition, is too much for some of the younger trick-or-treaters.

But it's all part of the fun, Young said.

“People come by and stop to take pictures,” she said. “And the kids go crazy for it. Last year, we had the whole family dressed up and my husband usually lights a fire.”

This is the third year her house on Doe Lane has been decorated, and already Young has adopted the moniker “The Lady with Halloween Decorations” among her 12-year-old daughter's friends.

The process starts early — this year she started digging out the hundreds of decorations Oct. 3. Every evening, weather permitting, she and her family chipped away at building the display.

“We probably were out here, like, two or three hours per night,” she said.

And how much does all this cost?

“The batteries are the biggest expense,” Young said, adding they have spent at least $100 on batteries. “Oh, and the electric bill around Halloween and Christmas is…,” she trailed off as her mother recalled last year when they probably blew an electrical circuit in the neighborhood, putting others in the dark for a few minutes.

Young's mom remembers her mother doing the same thing when she was a child. She passed on the tradition of decorating the house for Halloween and Christmas.

“I started loving this when I was real young,” she said as she added more synthetic cobwebs atop a bush at her daughter's home. “Halloween should be just a party — you know — to be a kid.

“Let kids be kids.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

