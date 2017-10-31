Authorities identify man who died in jump from Rivers Casino parking garage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities have identified the man who jumped from the top of the Rivers Casino parking garage Tuesday afternoon as a New Stanton man.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Richard William Harper IV, 54.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, according an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Casino-goers were briefly rerouted to an alternate entrance.

No other injuries were reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual and his family,” wrote casino General Manager Craig Clark in a statement Tuesday night. “We will have grief counselors available for our team members and guests. We're cooperating fully with authorities as they investigate.”

