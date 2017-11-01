Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Tractor-trailer rolls off I-79 near Coraopolis, lane closed

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
PennDOT traffic cameras show tow trucks working to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled over on Interstate 79 near Coraopolis Wednesday morning.
Traffic on northbound Interstate 79 backs up approaching a tractor-trailer rollover approaching Coraopolis Wednesday morning, as seen by a PennDOT camera.
No one was hurt when a tractor-trailer rolled off a rain-slicked curve along Interstate 79 Wednesday morning, but traffic remained at a crawl hours later for the truck's removal.

State Police said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes approaching Coraopolis at about 9:30 a.m. The tractor-trailer went off the right side of the roadway and ended up on its side, but the driver was apparently unhurt, police said.

Traffic was restricted to the right lane while a pair of heavy tow trucks worked to pull the truck upright and remove it as of about 11:30 a.m., but they appeared to have stopped working and reopened both lanes in the early afternoon.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

