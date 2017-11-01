Pittsburgh International Airport schedules public meetings on $1.1B project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh International Airport has scheduled two public meetings about a $1.1 billion airport plan to rebuild its landside terminal and parking garage.

The meetings will be held:

• 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, 777 Aten Road in Coraopolis.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at the August Wilson Center, 980 Liberty Ave. in Pittsburgh.

Airport and airline officials decided to rebuild the landside terminal and parking garage after studying several options. They also considered rebuilding the airside terminal and the International Arrivals Facility.

The public was not included in that decision because it was important for the airlines to sign off, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis has said.

“The airlines are paying for this, so it has to work for the airlines,” Cassotis said. “In terms of whether we keep the facility or how many gates, that really needs to be left to us and the airlines. Now that we've made a decision on what the footprint will be, we can go to the community and say, ‘What kind of features should be here? What else could we include?'

At the meetings, the public will have the chance to submit that kind of feedback.

The airport aims to submit the plan to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for approval by the end of the year, said Alyson Walls, an airport spokeswoman.

For more details about the plan, visit www.PITtransformed.com .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer.