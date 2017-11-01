Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Housing Authority opens complex named for photographer Teenie Harris

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
The Teenie Harris Community Center is part of a new 52-unit housing plan the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh dedicated on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
Charles 'Teenie' Harris self-portrait.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh on Wednesday announced the completion of 52 homes — including 37 that low-income residents can afford — in scattered sites in the Hill District.

Columbus, Ohio-based KBK Enterprises built the townhouses and a community center named after legendary Hill District photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris for a total cost of $12.5 million. They include one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The townhouses are part of a $160 million rebuilding project that includes the former Addison Terrace housing project along Bentley Drive and Elmore Street.

The authority and city are replacing depression era housing projects with mixed-income communities and building new homes on vacant Hill District lots.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

