Pittsburgh Housing Authority opens complex named for photographer Teenie Harris
Updated 5 hours ago
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh on Wednesday announced the completion of 52 homes — including 37 that low-income residents can afford — in scattered sites in the Hill District.
Columbus, Ohio-based KBK Enterprises built the townhouses and a community center named after legendary Hill District photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris for a total cost of $12.5 million. They include one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
The townhouses are part of a $160 million rebuilding project that includes the former Addison Terrace housing project along Bentley Drive and Elmore Street.
The authority and city are replacing depression era housing projects with mixed-income communities and building new homes on vacant Hill District lots.
