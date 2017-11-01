Port Authority of Allegheny County offers real-time light-rail tracking

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hate arriving at the light-rail station just as a train is pulling away?

The Port Authority of Allegheny County on Wednesday launched a service to track all vehicles on the system, known as the T, in real time.

The service, called TrueTime, is available at TrueTime.PortAuthority.org

The Port Authority paid for the service. Adam Brandolph, an authority spokesman, said the cost was not immediately available.

The system launched for Port Authority buses in 2013, the release said.

“I'm delighted to see another step forward being taken in enhancing the customer experience, and improving reliability and predictability for those who use our transit service,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a release.

Port Authority Interim CEO David Donahoe added: “This has been one of the most anticipated items from rail riders for several years. Real-time information reduces the time riders spend waiting for public transit and allows them to make better decisions about their transit experience.”

The system was supposed to begin in 2015, but GPS devices on the light-rail trains lost a signal when they went underground. That issue, among others, have been resolved, Brandolph said.

The service is not yet available on mobile apps like Transit App, Moov-It or PAT Track, but could be soon, Brandolph said.

The authority is considering adding television-type displays that would also show the information on platforms, Brandolph said.

Developers can request access to Port Authority's real-time API at the Port Authority website . Click the “Company Info & Projects” tab, then click “Developer Resources.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.