Bill Peduto: Pittsburgh officials still negotiating agreement with Penguins

Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday evening had yet to finalize a new agreement with the Penguins to develop the former Civic Arena property in the Hill District.

Mayor Bill Peduto said Tuesday that he hoped to have the agreement signed within 24 hours. One detail — penalties for missed development deadlines — bogged down the negotiations, he said on Wednesday.

“We're still hopeful that we'll get it done today,” Peduto said of the agreement. “It really comes down to one last issue and that issue is the penalty phase, what is it that is compelling enough to assure that over the next several years the Penguins are actually developing on the site, and what wasn't there before that allowed 10 years to pass without any development.”

Peduto said Monday that he worked out an “agreement in principal” with Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse. He assigned his Chief of Staff Kevin Acklin to negotiate details with Penguins Chief Operating Officer Travis Williams.

“The reason that Kevin Acklin isn't here with me is he is working out some final verbiage on an agreement that will basically allow us to see a new set of terms over the next 10 years,” Peduto said during a tour of the former Kaufmann's Building, Downtown, which is being renovated as a hotel and apartments.

Under the current development agreement, the Penguins must purchase 2.1 acres of property each year, but the team has secured a series of extensions from the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority and the city-county Sports & Exhibition Authority, which share joint ownership of the property.

Peduto and other city leaders had expressed frustration that the Penguins have not started development years after the original agreement was finalized.

The Penguins have until Nov. 9 to complete the agreement or risk losing rights to the 2.1 acres. The URA and SEA have an option to take back a portion of the property if the team misses that deadline.

