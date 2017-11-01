Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Kaufmann's in Downtown Pittsburgh transforming into 'high-tech' apartments

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
A computer rendering of the rooftop infinity swimming pool, tennis court and running track envisioned for the new apartment complex in the former Kaufmann's department store building in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Desmone Architects
A computer rendering of the rooftop infinity swimming pool, tennis court and running track envisioned for the new apartment complex in the former Kaufmann's department store building in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The former Macy's department store as seen on July 13, 2015. Teh building also used to house the Kaufmann's department store.
Nate Smallwood | Trib Total Media
The former Macy's department store as seen on July 13, 2015. Teh building also used to house the Kaufmann's department store.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh's first high-tech apartments are coming to the iconic Downtown building that once housed Kaufmann's and, more recently, Macy's.

Michael Samschick, president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Core Realty, which is renovating the building, said 311 luxury apartments will feature voice-activated controls for everything from heat and air conditioning to window shades and the morning coffee pot.

Core has renamed the building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street: Kaufmann's Grand on Fifth Avenue .

Core bought the building from Macy's for $15 million in 2015, and is planning to retrofit it for apartments, a hotel and stores. Samschick said the company has so far spent more than $100 million on renovations.

"The bedrooms are glass walls, the bathrooms are glass, everything is a modern touch, high technology," Samschick said. "It's really one of a kind."

He said the building is 65 percent completed and the company is now leasing one- and two-bedroom apartments expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2018. Core Realty's website lists rents ranging from $1,378 a month for a studio to $2,371 for a two-bedroom apartment.

In addition, EVEN Hotel, which is part of the complex, is scheduled to open in the spring.

Residents will have access to four floors of parking, an automated spa, movie media center, gym, virtual reality game room, dog grooming station, two atria and room service for breakfast and dinner.

The rooftop will feature a tennis court, running track and infinity pool equipped with a glass side.

"When you're swimming in the pool you're going to think you're swimming off the edge of the building," Samschick said.

Mayor Bill Peduto said the building will be an anchor for redevelopment of Smithfield Street. He said the city is planning to upgrade infrastructure and pave the street over the next five years.

"Smithfield connects Station Square all the way to the Strip District," he said. "It should be one of our most vital business corridors in the city. Small independent shops that are anchored by larger national tenants should be what we see within the next five years."

Samschick would not discuss potential retailers that might move in, but said Core has letters of intent from four companies interested in being in the building.

He said the company intends to keep as many of the building's historic features as possible.

"Originally we weren't even going to call this the Kaufmann's Grand," he said. "We had another name, but after you walk through this building, it screams Kaufmann's, it screams history."

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.