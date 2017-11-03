Details emerge on Pittsburgh airport effort to land Qatar Airways

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What the airport used the $3M DCED grant for:

The Allegheny County Airport Authority spent $1.8 million to buy plane equipment that currently is being used only by Qatar Airways, which launched cargo service to Pittsburgh last month, the Tribune-Review has learned.

The purchase sheds light on some of the money the authority spent to attract Qatar Airways.

The authority awarded additional incentives to land the cargo service, but airport officials are declining to say how much. They redacted the amount in response to a Right to Know request from the Trib, citing the state's Uniform Trade Secret Act.

The newspaper has filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records.

A $3 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development provided $556,413 for the ground-service equipment now being used by Qatar Airways, while the authority provided the remaining $1.24 million, airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority redacted information about the amount of the incentive granted to Qatar Airways in response to an open records request from the Trib.

Condor and Delta Air Lines could use the ground-service equipment in the future, as could any airline using a wide-body plane for new service to Pittsburgh or a flight that is diverted to the airport, Kerlik said.

Condor flies the wide-body Boeing 767 on its Pittsburgh-to-Frankfurt route, while Delta is upgrading to that model on its Pittsburgh-to-Paris route starting next year. Both routes run from May through September.

Qatar Airways is serving Pittsburgh with a larger Boeing 777 freighter.

"The airport did not buy any equipment for the sole purpose of serving Qatar aircraft," Kerlik said. "When the hub left, so did much of the ground support equipment to be able to handle large aircraft. As we look to grow our air service options with larger aircraft, which Condor also flies for example, we bought the equipment necessary to do that."

Authority officials also spent $703,889 from the $3 million DCED grant to upgrade Pittsburgh International's north baggage system to allow Southwest Airlines to move there, Kerlik said. The move will give Southwest room to grow and alleviate overcrowding at the airport's south baggage system, he said.

The grant also paid for a portion of the incentives used to land WOW Air's Iceland service and Condor's Germany service, along with renovations to Pittsburgh's international departures area, automated passport kiosks and upgrades to the ticketing counter, Kerlik said. Wow Air received $800,000, while Condor received $500,000.

The airport authority also awarded $3 million in grants and loans to OneJet to launch service to 10 destinations.

The authority disclosed details about the incentives in response to Right-to-Know requests from the Trib earlier this year.

The latest grant agreement with DCED listed several ways in which the authority could spend the money: to help attract new international or domestic passenger flights or new cargo service or to offset capital costs that lead directly to air service growth.

The latest grant was the airport's first from DCED since 2014, when it received $3,000 for hangar rehabilitation.

Dennis Davin, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, is a former Allegheny County Airport Authority board member and former director of the county's department of economic development. Gov. Tom Wolf appointed him to the state cabinet post in 2015.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.