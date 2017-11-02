Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Cheryl Moon-Sirianni named PennDOT's top executive in Pittsburgh region

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Cheryl Moon-Sirianni was named district executive for PennDOT District 11 on Nov. 2, 2017.

Updated 56 minutes ago

PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards has appointed Cheryl Moon-Sirianni as PennDOT's top executive for District 11, which covers Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

Moon-Sirianni was one of three officials assigned to the position on an interim, rotating basis in May, when former long-time district executive Dan Cessna announced he was leaving to take a job with the Pittsburgh-based engineering firm Michael Baker International.

“We welcome Cheryl to our district executive ranks,” Richards said in a news release. “Cheryl has served with distinction in a variety of executive roles within the district, and we are confident she will meet and exceed the challenges in delivering the very best in transportation services to the people of Pittsburgh and the surrounding region.”

Moon-Sirianni joined PennDOT in 1987 as a civil engineer trainee, the news release said. She later held the positions of project manager, contract management engineer and assistant district engineer for design.

“I am honored to be selected for this position and excited to carry on the excellent work that has been done by the employees in the past,” Moon-Sirianni said. “I look forward to the challenges that lie ahead and I'm eager to carry on the mission of Secretary Richards by continuing to build and strengthen relationships with our local transportation partners.”

PennDOT owns and maintains 2,570 miles of state highway, 2,804 bridges and four tunnels in District 11, the news release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

