Light rail overcrowding likely to continue next week in Allegheny County

Overcrowding on the Port Authority of Allegheny County's light-rail system will likely continue next week because several rail cars are in the shop undergoing inspection or maintenance, said Adam Brandolph, a Port Authority spokesman.

Some vehicles are being repaired, but many are there for inspections that were due Oct. 31, Brandolph said.

“From what I understand, they were just not able to get them in the shop earlier,” Brandolph said.

Brandolph said he did not know how many vehicles were in the shop, or what their problems are other than “common maintenance issues.”

Some trains during the morning and afternoon commutes Thursday were packed full with passengers.

The authority is urging riders to give themselves extra time and alter their schedules if possible.

For example, if riders are able to work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they'd miss the peak hours, which would help decrease the overcrowding, Brandolph said.

“We know that's not an option for a lot of people, but if it's possible, it may make their commute more comfortable,” Brandolph said.

