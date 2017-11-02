Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh dentist accused of illegally prescribing opioids

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

A federal grand jury on Thursday handed down a 200-count indictment against a dentist in Pittsburgh's Allentown, alleging he illegally prescribed opioid painkillers for more than a year and a half.

Daniel Garner, 45, of Monroeville, allegedly distributed Hydrocodone and Oxycodone at least 196 times between November 2012 and June 2015, according to a release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

The indictment also alleges that Garner used his office to illegally deal the painkillers and commit health care fraud, according to the release.

All told, the charges carry up to 3,974 years in prison, a fine of more than $197 million, and 598 years of probation.

Garner had previously been indicted on six counts of improperly distributing Oxycodone. That indictment came in June 2016.

Also Thursday, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced that David Francis, 65, of McKees Rocks, is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin. Francis, who ran the drug treatment facility Next Step Recovery Housing, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

