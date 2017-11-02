One-of-a-kind Honus Wagner card now up for auction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Between 1916 and 1927, the Doherty Silk Sox played in the semi-pro Paterson Industrial League. They played exhibition games against such major league teams as the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs as well as a host of other semi-pro teams. The Silk Sox played at their field, the Doherty Oval, located behind The Doherty Silk Company mill on Main Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey. Hall of Famers such as Babe Ruth, Rogers Hornsby and the great John “Honus” Wagner all played at the Oval. Wagner, in fact, had played for a Paterson minor league team in 1896 and 1897. On August 26, 1917 the Pittsburgh Pirates played the Doherty Silk Sox in an exhibition game. It was Honus Wagner's last year playing baseball and the opportunity was not lost on Paterson, NJ fans who celebrated “Honus Wagner Day” at the Doherty Oval. This extremely rare advertising card was created for “Honus Wagner Day” at the Oval, almost exactly 100 years ago. Measuring 4” by 7”, the card features a full-body image of legendary Pirates shortstop warming up in full uniform and team sweater above titling text in the lower margin. To call this card rare is an understatement when, to our knowledge, it is the only one in existence. The card is approximately VG and presents quite well in spite of minor soiling, some line abrasions, and light creasing. The blank back has some dark areas from dust shadowing. New hobby revelations such as this are becoming ever more infrequent, yet always exciting nevertheless. We are pleased to introduce this fascinating new discovery to the collecting community.

A Honus Wagner card 75 times rarer than the 1910 tobacco card that sold for $3.1 million a year ago is up for auction, according to a report by Forbes .

Despite being a one-of-a-kind, the price was said to be only about $3,200 — including the buyer's premium — with just three bids, and the auction closes on Saturday.

According to the Forbes report, the 1917 "Silk Sox" advertising card was issued in the middle of the 43-year-old veteran's final season. The image is of Wagner in full uniform, wearing a team sweater while warming up.

Wagner, the Pittsburgh Pirates' all-time great, took the field with his Pittsburgh team on Aug. 26, 1917 for an exhibition game against the Silk Sox, a semi-pro team from New Jersey.

The card first appeared in a Christie's Auction in 1992, the Forbes report says. It sold for $500.

The card is ungraded. It's 4-by-7 inches, an unusual size, so it can't be put in a standard holder.

The card appears old and worn, with minor soiling, some line abrasions and light creasing, according to the description from SCP Auctions. Its back is blank.

Then Silk Sox card is expected to fetch from $4,000 to $6,000.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.