One-of-a-kind Honus Wagner card now up for auction
Updated 3 hours ago
A Honus Wagner card 75 times rarer than the 1910 tobacco card that sold for $3.1 million a year ago is up for auction, according to a report by Forbes .
Despite being a one-of-a-kind, the price was said to be only about $3,200 — including the buyer's premium — with just three bids, and the auction closes on Saturday.
According to the Forbes report, the 1917 "Silk Sox" advertising card was issued in the middle of the 43-year-old veteran's final season. The image is of Wagner in full uniform, wearing a team sweater while warming up.
Wagner, the Pittsburgh Pirates' all-time great, took the field with his Pittsburgh team on Aug. 26, 1917 for an exhibition game against the Silk Sox, a semi-pro team from New Jersey.
The card first appeared in a Christie's Auction in 1992, the Forbes report says. It sold for $500.
The card is ungraded. It's 4-by-7 inches, an unusual size, so it can't be put in a standard holder.
The card appears old and worn, with minor soiling, some line abrasions and light creasing, according to the description from SCP Auctions. Its back is blank.
Then Silk Sox card is expected to fetch from $4,000 to $6,000.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.