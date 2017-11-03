Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Clean out your medicine cabinet, check smoke alarms this weekend

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 5, 2017.
State and local officials are asking residents to check other household items when they turn back their clocks this weekend.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means clocks should be set back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office is urging residents to clean out their medicine cabinets this weekend when they turn back their clocks for the end of daylight saving time.

More than 20 medication collection boxes can be found at police departments across he county including Baldwin Borough, Bellevue, Brentwood, Castle Shannon, City of Pittsburgh(Western Avenue), Crafton, Dormont, East Pittsburgh, Elizabeth Township, Greentree, Hampton, Indiana Township, Jefferson Hills, Leetsdale, Leet Township, Moon Township, McKeesport, Northern Regional, Ohio Township, Pitcairn, Ross, Sewickley Borough, Shaler and South Fayette.

The collection boxes can usually be found in the main lobby of the police department and can be accessed directly by the public with no questions asked.

The boxes were installed with grant money from the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

The State Fire Commissioner Tim Solobay encourages residents to test smoke alarms and change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors if needed.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

Solobay said in a press release that carbon monoxide detectors should be tested and batteries changed because of the increased use things like wood or coal stoves and gas furnaces to heat their homes. Carbon monoxide is created when combustible materials burn incompletely.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

