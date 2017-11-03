Suspected killer Matthew Darby to be transported to Pittsburgh today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matthew Darby, charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student with a claw hammer and two knives, will be returned to Pittsburgh today, three weeks after his arrest in South Carolina.

Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen said his office will transport Darby, 21, of Greensburg, from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Pennsylvania, but for security purposes he could not discuss what time Darby is expected to arrive.

Darby is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, Alina Sheykhet, 20, at her off-campus home. Sheykhet's body was found Oct. 8.

Darby is also charged with two rapes — one of a 17-year-old Elizabeth girl and one of an Indiana woman — and trespass after allegedly breaking into Sheykhet's home in September.

He was arrested in Myrtle Beach Oct. 11 after a witness saw him tampering with a window at a home. There he pleaded guilty to charges of loitering and false information Oct. 25.

A preliminary hearing for the trespass charge is scheduled Nov. 17.