UPMC hosting employee watch parties to unveil 'major announcement'

UPMC is encouraging thousands of its employees in Pittsburgh, the region and around the world to watch live streaming of a major announcement Friday afternoon, a spokesman said.

Paul Wood, the system's vice president of communications, said the health giant is hosting watch parties in its hospitals and office buildings.

The announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday on the campus of UPMC Shadyside. Gov. Tom Wolf, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald are scheduled to attend.

UPMC President and CEO Jeffrey Romoff will run the press conference.

The health giant is the state's largest non-governmental employer, with 80,000 employees.

On its Twitter account, UPMC wrote: "Today, #UPMCinnovates. Join us at 2 p.m. as we announce our plan to radically transform health care."