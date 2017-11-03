Pittsburgh International Airport favors local fare, ends TGI Fridays lease

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Next year you won't be able to get a burger, chicken sandwich or steak marinated in TGI Fridays' signature Jack Daniel's sauce at Pittsburgh International Airport, but you will be able to try some locally made brews from Penn Brewery and baked goods from Enrico Biscotti.

Airport concessions operator Pittsburgh Airmall is letting leases for all three TGI Fridays airport restaurants expire at the end of the year in favor of prospecting for locally owned restaurants and food vendors to replace them.

“Our focus has been on bringing in more local brands to give passengers a ‘sense of place' and the opportunity to experience our region's rich offerings,” a statement from an Airmall representative said.

For evidence of the shift to local offerings — visitors can look to the hundreds of colorful macaroons from Squirrel Hill-based Gaby et Jules, a French patisserie, on display in Concourse A and a “Best of Pittsburgh” kiosk featuring Sarris candies, Eat ‘n Park Smiley Cookies and Enrico Biscotti treats in Concourse B.

Joining the two new treat-filled kiosks by the end of the year will be two other regionally based brands: Steel Cactus, which will serve “modern Mexican fare” in the main food court, and Local Craft, an offshoot of Local Bar & Kitchen and Local Brewhouse in Concourse A, according to an airport news release.

Also coming to the airport in 2018: Penn Brewery, the German-style brewery based in the North Side's Deutschtown neighborhood, according to the Airmall.