Bethel Park water customers under a 'boil water' alert

A boil water advisory has been issued for Bethel Park residents, according to the borough's police department.

The department posted to its Facebook page Monday afternoon that Pennsylvania American Water Co. issued a 48-hour boil water advisory for all residents.

The post had been shared more than 400 times by late Monday afternoon.

According to the post, the advisory only applies to water used for drinking and cooking. The water is safe for bathing and washing clothes.

There will be a water buffalo tank at the Community Center parking lot on Park Avenue for potable water, the department said.

The department issued a second post telling concerned residents to "direct any questions to PAWC."

"Please DO NOT contact the police emergency number with questions," the post said. "We do not have any additional information beyond what has been provided."

Attempts to reach spokespeople with Pennsylvania American Water were immediately unsuccessful.

Pennsylvania American Water's customer service number is 1-800-565-7292.

