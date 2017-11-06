Overnight inbound Liberty Tunnel work through Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Inbound lanes of the Liberty Tunnel will be closed overnight this week for construction, PennDOT announced.

The northbound tunnel will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 p.m. Friday to noon on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Work will include installation of electrical conduit, fire suppression pipe and concrete repairs.

The outbound lanes of the Liberty Tunnel will not be affected and McArdle Roadway will remain open in both directions.

All inbound traffic will be detoured at the south portal of the Liberty Tunnel and follow the following posted detour:

• Route 51 (Saw Mill Bouleveard)

• Exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

• Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

• Keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

• Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge

• For access to I-279 destinations, follow the I-279 signs. All other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville

• Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street

• Turn left onto Grant Street

