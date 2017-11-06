Allegheny County sheriff's deputies nab pair of parole violators

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County sheriff's office has captured two men wanted for violating the conditions of their parole.

Deputies arrested Jacob Bayton, 36, of Hampton on Sunday at his parent's home in the 3100 block of Harts Run Road after a second visit to the house, according to authorities.

Bayton pleaded guilty to multiple counts of unlawful restraint, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with a 2013 domestic incident.

In September, a judge issued a warrant for Bayton's arrest after he violated a protection from abuse order issued as a condition of parole.

After learning that Bayton was at his parents' home, deputies searched the residence but could not find him. There were, however, a number of his personal items in the home, which prompted a return visit later in the day, officials said.

When they went back, deputies discovered Bayton hiding in a crawl space that he entered by breaking a large hole in the wall that was masked by a metal cabinet in the room. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on the parole violation charge.

On Monday, sheriff's deputies arrested Jared Parker, 26, of Mt. Oliver, who has been on the county's Most Wanted List for the second time in two years.

Parker had been on the run for nearly a month for violating probation in connection with his guilty plea on charges that included simple assault, harassment, robbery and statuary sexual assault. The charges stem from four cases between 2011 and 2015.

Deputies went to a home along Climax Street in the city's Allentown neighborhood, where a woman with whom Parker has a relationship lives. As deputies waited outside, they spotted Parker peering outside an upstairs window. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.