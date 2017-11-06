Man charged with killing Pitt student has bond denied

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County judge on Monday denied bond for a Greensburg man accused of killing his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend and fleeing the state last month.

The hearing — Matthew Darby's first since being returned to Allegheny County on Friday — was a formality. Homicide suspects and suspects deemed to be a flight risk or danger to others must be held without bail, under state law.

Darby, 21, is charged with homicide in the Oct. 2 killing of University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet.

Darby's attorney, David Shrager, said he spoke with Darby about the automatic bond denial that his homicide charge carries.

“Technically he is not entitled to bond,” Shrager said. “My job as the attorney is to do the best I can in every situation.”

Darby was arrested in Myrtle Beach three days after Sheykhet's death after a resident reported a suspicious person prowling around a home. Police arrested Darby and discovered he was wanted on homicide charges in Pittsburgh. He pleaded guilty to loitering and providing false information on Oct. 25.

Sheykhet had applied for and was granted a protection from abuse order against Darby weeks earlier after he allegedly climbed a gutter and broke into her bedroom, according to court records. He was charged with trespassing and released on $10,000 bail.

While Darby awaited transfer in South Carolina, authorities in Pennsylvania also charged him with raping a 17-year-old Elizabeth Township girl, an assault that allegedly happened several days before Sheykhet's murder.

Darby also has a rape case working its way through the Indiana County court system stemming from charges filed in March. He was out on $10,000 bond in that case as well.

Shrager said he had spoken with Darby once since he arrived back in Pittsburgh.

“He's very despondent, as you would expect,” Shrager said. “He's is doing the best he can to cope. We're dealing with it one day at a time.”

Sheykhet's parents hired attorneys Robert Del Greco and Albert Veverka late last month to look into what they believe are holes in the court system that left Darby free at the time he's alleged to have killed their daughter.

Del Greco said the family is still working to come to grips with the fact that they are the ones who found their daughter the morning of her death.

“The family is devastated,” Del Greco said following the bond hearing. “This was the love and light of their life.”

A preliminary hearing for the homicide case — which includes charges of burglary and flight to avoid apprehension — is scheduled for Nov. 17. That hearing will also include the September trespassing case.

A preliminary hearing for the rape charges in Elizabeth is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.