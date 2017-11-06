Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Second mistrial for suspect in 2012 homicide in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 2:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

An Allegheny County judge has declared a second mistrial in the case of a Pittsburgh man charged with fatally shooting another man in 2012.

Deshawn Nelson, 24, of the city's Allentown neighborhood, is charged with killing 19-year-old Daimond Hill in front of Hill's Curtin Avenue home in Beltzhoover just after midnight Aug. 26, 2012.

Nelson's first trial in 2016 ended with a hung jury. Common Pleas Judge Randal Todd on Friday announced the jury charged in the second trial could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Nelson was arrested after a neighbor reported seeing him running from the scene immediately after the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

The witness told police that Nelson had shot at a blue Chevy Tahoe on Curtin Avenue the day before the shooting, the complaint said. The witness was behind the wheel at the time, but the Tahoe was normally driven by Hill, according to the complaint.

A date for a new trial has not been set.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

