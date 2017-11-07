Google launches $250,000 Pittsburgh Impact Challenge for nonprofits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Google officially launched a $250,000 challenge that will provide funding to Pittsburgh-area nonprofits with ideas on how to grow the local economy.

The Google.org Pittsburgh Impact Challenge will provide three nonprofits with a $50,000 grant and one winner with $100,000.

Nonprofits have until the end of 2017 to submit their proposals to Google.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai first announced the Pittsburgh Impact Challenge last month when he visited the company's office at Bakery Square to rollout the Grow with Google initiative. Grow with Google is aimed at helping Americans get the skills needed to get a job or start or grow a business. Google will give $1 billion over the next five years to nonprofits as part of Grow with Google. The initiative started with a $10 million donation to Goodwill.

The Google.org Pittsburgh Impact Challenge funding is separate from the Grow with Google initiative. For the Impact Challenge, nonprofits are asked to submit proposal with “creative and innovative” ways to spark economic opportunity. Google and panel of local advisors will review the proposals and announce four finalists. Each finalist will receive $50,000.

People in Pittsburgh will then vote on a winning proposal. The winner will receive an additional $50,000.

The local advisors are Mary Frances Cooper, president and director of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh; Grant Oliphant, president of the Heinz Endowments; Charlie Batch, former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, founder of Best of the Batch Foundation and co-founder of Impellia, and Kamal Nigam, site lead and engineering director at Google Pittsburgh.

Nonprofits can find more information about the challenge at http://g.co/pittsburghchallenge .