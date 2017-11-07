Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Water tankers available for PA American Water customers impacted by boil water notice

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Pennsylvania American Water provided a list Tuesday of about two dozen places for customers affected by a boil water advisory to find tankers with safe water.

The utility on Monday issued a 48-hour boil water advisory for about 100,000 Allegheny and Washington county customers.

The company said water samples taken on Monday had “turbidity levels of above the regulatory standard. Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.”

Turbidity is caused by dissolved particulates in water that refract light and cause the water to appear cloudy and dirty. Turbidity itself is not dangerous, according to the water company, but it does make for a more favorable growth environment for water-borne organisms such as bacteria and viruses.

Residents are advised to boil water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Water should be brought to a boil and kept there for at least a minute before use.

In the interim, the water company said it is draining affected storage tanks and conducting testing. Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory is lifted.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

