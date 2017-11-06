Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Liberty Bridge to close Wednesday overnight, lane restrictions all week

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Traffic moves across the Liberty Bridge after PennDOT reopened it, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The inbound Liberty Bridge will close overnight Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m., PennDOT announced.

The bridge will also have lane restrictions overnight this week at the signal where the inbound Boulevard of the Allies and the inbound Crosstown Boulevard ramps meet to access the outbound Liberty Bridge, the release said.

The lane restrictions will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

A detour will be posted.

The work is part of an $80 million bridge rehabilitation project slated to be finished in July.

The inbound Liberty Tunnel is also closed overnight this week , from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.

That closure is part of a $30 million rehabilitation project slated for completion in February 2019.

Drivers can check conditions at major roadways at www.511PA.com .

