Police: Pittsburgh man fled traffic stop, tried to ditch gun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man is in jail after police said he drove away from officers who tried to pull him over and threw a gun out one of his car's windows as they followed him Monday in the city's Troy Hill neighborhood.

Officers were patrolling in an unmarked police car shortly after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a red Nissan Altima make a right turn without signaling, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Police followed the Nissan to Chestnut and East Ohio streets and activated their lights to make a traffic stop, Toler said.

Rather than stopping, the driver — later identified as Preston McClain Jr. of the city's Garfield neighborhood — took off onto East Ohio and made a left turn at a red light onto the I-279 ramp, Toler said. Along the way, officers saw McClain throw a gun out of the driver-side window, Toler said.

McClain stopped a short distance later, according to police. An adult woman and juvenile girl were also in the car.

McClain, 26, is charged with firearms violations and driving without a license.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.