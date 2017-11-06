Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police: Pittsburgh man fled traffic stop, tried to ditch gun

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man is in jail after police said he drove away from officers who tried to pull him over and threw a gun out one of his car's windows as they followed him Monday in the city's Troy Hill neighborhood.

Officers were patrolling in an unmarked police car shortly after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a red Nissan Altima make a right turn without signaling, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Police followed the Nissan to Chestnut and East Ohio streets and activated their lights to make a traffic stop, Toler said.

Rather than stopping, the driver — later identified as Preston McClain Jr. of the city's Garfield neighborhood — took off onto East Ohio and made a left turn at a red light onto the I-279 ramp, Toler said. Along the way, officers saw McClain throw a gun out of the driver-side window, Toler said.

McClain stopped a short distance later, according to police. An adult woman and juvenile girl were also in the car.

McClain, 26, is charged with firearms violations and driving without a license.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.