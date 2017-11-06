Pennsylvania American Water tells 100,000 customers to boil water for the next 48 hours

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 100,000 customers of Pennsylvania American Water in parts of southern Allegheny and Washington counties are being told to boil their water before using for the next 48 hours.

Customers are advised not to drink any water without first boiling it for one minute.

Only boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice, according to a company news release.

The company said the advisory was issued Monday afternoon due to higher than allowable turbidity levels found in water samples.

“Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms. This warning applies to approximately 100,000 customers.”

Turbid water contains dissolved matter that makes it appear cloudy.

Turbidity, itself, has no health effects, according to the release.

However, turbid water is harder to disinfect and provides a medium for bacteria and other organisms to grow in.

These organisms can cause health symptoms such nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches.

People with weakened immune system such as infants and some elderly people may be at increased risk.

Although the company said it expects to resolve the problem Monday evening by, among other things, draining the affected storage tanks.

However, the boil water alert will remain in effect for 48 hours, a company spokeswoman said. She said state regulations require the water to pass two tests that are taken a day apart. The first will be taken Tuesday and the second on Wednesday.

Once the water passes those tests, the alert will be lifted, she said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger. Staff writer Dave Williams contributed to this report.