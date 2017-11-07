Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mon Wharf closed today due to rising rivers

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 5:30 a.m.
The Mon Wharf parking lot in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed today as a precaution after the National Weather Service issued an advisoring saying the Ohio River is expected to crest at 19 feet or above. The parking lot floods when the river level exceeds 18 feet. This file photo shows the Wharf lot under water after the river banks overflow.
Updated 2 hours ago

The Mon Wharf parking lot will be closed today as a precaution because of a flood advisory calling for the Ohio River to rise above 19 feet, the Pittsburgh Parking Authority announced.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across much of the region during the past 24 hours is creating rises on both the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, according to a National Weather Service advisory.

The increase in water levels is expected to cause the Ohio River at the Point in Pittsburgh to crest at 19 feet or above by late morning or early afternoon.

At 18 feet, water begins to flow onto the Monongahela River Parking Wharf.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza lot.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

