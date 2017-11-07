Mon Wharf closed today due to rising rivers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mon Wharf parking lot will be closed today as a precaution because of a flood advisory calling for the Ohio River to rise above 19 feet, the Pittsburgh Parking Authority announced.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across much of the region during the past 24 hours is creating rises on both the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, according to a National Weather Service advisory.

The increase in water levels is expected to cause the Ohio River at the Point in Pittsburgh to crest at 19 feet or above by late morning or early afternoon.

At 18 feet, water begins to flow onto the Monongahela River Parking Wharf.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza lot.

