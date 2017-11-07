Body spotted in Ohio River near Moon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A river rescue team will try to recover a body today that was spotted in the Ohio River near Moon Township on Monday.

A tow boat crew saw the body floating down river from the Sewickley Bridge toward the Dashields Lock & Dam but could not catch up to it before it went over, township police said.

The boat crew alerted police and responding officers that it had discovered a body in the middle of the river amid the debris floating in the churning backwash of the dam.

Because of high river conditions and the amount of debris, officials decided against mounting a recovery operation Monday, police said.

Officials said the body appears to be a female who has been in the water for a considerable about of time.

Dashields Lock & Dam is about 15 miles downstream of Pittsburgh.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.