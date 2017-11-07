Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Water tanks set up to assist boil advisory customers

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 7:57 a.m.

Pennsylvania American Water has set up water tanks at five locations to assist residents who fall under a boil water advisory issued for more than 100,000 customers in parts of southern Allegheny and Washington counties.

Customers should bring their own containers to retrieve water from the tankers, which are located at:

• Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave.

• Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department, 925 Old Clairton Road

• South Fayette Township Library, 515 Millers Run Road

• South Park Township Library, 2575 Brownsville Road

• Upper St. Clair Community & Recreation Center, 1551 Mayview Road

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

