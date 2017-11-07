Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to Cancun

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Swissport employee Christopher Gonzalez pulls a fuel line as he prepares to refuel a Southwest Airlines plane at the Oakland International Airport on February 24, 2011 in Oakland, California. In an effort to keep up with rapidly rising oil prices, airlines are increasing fares at a faster pace than last year and have also increased some of their fees, tacked on peak-time surcharges and are adding fuel surcharges on international flights. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christopher Gonzalez
Getty Images
OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Swissport employee Christopher Gonzalez pulls a fuel line as he prepares to refuel a Southwest Airlines plane at the Oakland International Airport on February 24, 2011 in Oakland, California. In an effort to keep up with rapidly rising oil prices, airlines are increasing fares at a faster pace than last year and have also increased some of their fees, tacked on peak-time surcharges and are adding fuel surcharges on international flights. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christopher Gonzalez
OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Swissport employee Miroslaw Kaczorowski prepares to refuel a Southwest Airlines plane at the Oakland International Airport on February 24, 2011 in Oakland, California. In an effort to keep up with rapidly rising oil prices, airlines are increasing fares at a faster pace than last year and have also increased some of their fees, tacked on peak-time surcharges and are adding fuel surcharges on international flights. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Swissport employee Miroslaw Kaczorowski prepares to refuel a Southwest Airlines plane at the Oakland International Airport on February 24, 2011 in Oakland, California. In an effort to keep up with rapidly rising oil prices, airlines are increasing fares at a faster pace than last year and have also increased some of their fees, tacked on peak-time surcharges and are adding fuel surcharges on international flights. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Updated 40 minutes ago

Access to the beaches, sun, resorts and margaritas of Cancun, Mexico from Western Pennsylvania will get a little easier this summer.

Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday that it is adding a direct flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to Cancun International Airport starting in June.

The seasonal flight will fly between the two airports on Saturdays. The first flight is scheduled for June 9, 2018, pending government approvals.

A round trip flight will cost $440.31 with Southwest's least expensive fare option, according to the airline's website. Flights are currently available in June, July and August.

Southwest said it added to Pittsburgh flight because of growing demand for nonstop routes to Cancun. The airline also added a nonstop flight to Cancun from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

Delta, American, Apple Vacations and Vacation Express already offer seasonal service to Cancun. Delta flies once a week from May to August. American flies once a week from February to August. Apple Vacations offers three flights a week on Allegiant from January to November. Vacation Express flies once a week from May to August on VivaAerobus, an airline owned by Mexico's largest bus company.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.