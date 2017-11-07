Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to Cancun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Access to the beaches, sun, resorts and margaritas of Cancun, Mexico from Western Pennsylvania will get a little easier this summer.

Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday that it is adding a direct flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to Cancun International Airport starting in June.

The seasonal flight will fly between the two airports on Saturdays. The first flight is scheduled for June 9, 2018, pending government approvals.

A round trip flight will cost $440.31 with Southwest's least expensive fare option, according to the airline's website. Flights are currently available in June, July and August.

Southwest said it added to Pittsburgh flight because of growing demand for nonstop routes to Cancun. The airline also added a nonstop flight to Cancun from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

Delta, American, Apple Vacations and Vacation Express already offer seasonal service to Cancun. Delta flies once a week from May to August. American flies once a week from February to August. Apple Vacations offers three flights a week on Allegiant from January to November. Vacation Express flies once a week from May to August on VivaAerobus, an airline owned by Mexico's largest bus company.