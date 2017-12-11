Death of Richland infant sparks police investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The death of an infant over the weekend in Richland has sparked a police investigation, authorities said.

One-month-old Olivia Lee Kozak was transported by Richland EMS from her home on Community Drive shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, according to Northern Regional police Chief Robert Amann.

He said the infant's parents had begun CPR when police arrived.

The child was pronounced dead about 7 a.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Amann said his department and the Allegheny County homicide unit are investigating. He said there are no indications of foul play so far, but the investigation is ongoing.

“We're awaiting results from the medical examiner's office at this time,” Amann said. “This is not a common thing, so a thorough investigation is being done.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.