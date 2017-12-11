Geminid meteor shower peaks this week, but clouds could obscure view

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bright streaks will light up the night sky this week as the Geminid meteor shower makes its annual appearance.

But, as in most years, stargazers in Western Pennsylvania could miss the show.

Clouds are expected to obscure the meteor shower when it peaks late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"The forecast doesn't look great for that," said Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Pittsburgh. "You might have periods between the clouds, but most of the time not."

Despite the clouds, it's still worth heading out to take a look, said Mike Hennessy, manager of the Buhl Planetarium at the Carnegie Science Center. The meteor shower is visible now through the end of the week.

The moon's light won't interfere with meteor spotting this year. A small crescent moon will rise a few hours before dawn on Thursday, allowing for a dark sky through the night. The meteors will be visible even if you live close to Downtown Pittsburgh, Hennessy said.

"The farther out you get, the better the show," Hennessy said.

The Geminid meteor shower got its name from the Gemini constellation, where astronomers once thought it originated. The meteor shower, however, does not come from Gemini but from 3200 Phaethon, a three-mile-wide asteroid leaving a trail of rocky debris as it circles the sun.

Each December, the Earth passes through the asteroid's path and small pieces of debris get caught in the planet's upper atmosphere and burn up. A burning piece of debris as small as a grain of sand can be seen on Earth.

The Carnegie Science Center is hosting a SkyWatch program from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in hopes of catching the tail end of the meteor shower, Hennessy said. The program costs $4 for nonmembers and $2 for members in addition to the general admission fee.

The best viewing conditions for the Geminids appear to be in the south, along the Rocky Mountains and on the West Coast, according to AccuWeather. It won't be good in New England and the midwest.

A map from AccuWeather showing the best places to watch the Geminid meteor shower Wednesday night and Thursday morning

And while the streaks of light aren't actually shooting stars, you should still make a wish if you see one.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.