Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Geminid meteor shower peaks this week, but clouds could obscure view

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
In this file photo from Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminid meteor shower over Springville, Ala.
In this file photo from Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminid meteor shower over Springville, Ala.

Updated 8 hours ago

Bright streaks will light up the night sky this week as the Geminid meteor shower makes its annual appearance.

But, as in most years, stargazers in Western Pennsylvania could miss the show.

Clouds are expected to obscure the meteor shower when it peaks late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"The forecast doesn't look great for that," said Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Pittsburgh. "You might have periods between the clouds, but most of the time not."

Despite the clouds, it's still worth heading out to take a look, said Mike Hennessy, manager of the Buhl Planetarium at the Carnegie Science Center. The meteor shower is visible now through the end of the week.

The moon's light won't interfere with meteor spotting this year. A small crescent moon will rise a few hours before dawn on Thursday, allowing for a dark sky through the night. The meteors will be visible even if you live close to Downtown Pittsburgh, Hennessy said.

"The farther out you get, the better the show," Hennessy said.

The Geminid meteor shower got its name from the Gemini constellation, where astronomers once thought it originated. The meteor shower, however, does not come from Gemini but from 3200 Phaethon, a three-mile-wide asteroid leaving a trail of rocky debris as it circles the sun.

Each December, the Earth passes through the asteroid's path and small pieces of debris get caught in the planet's upper atmosphere and burn up. A burning piece of debris as small as a grain of sand can be seen on Earth.

The Carnegie Science Center is hosting a SkyWatch program from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in hopes of catching the tail end of the meteor shower, Hennessy said. The program costs $4 for nonmembers and $2 for members in addition to the general admission fee.

The best viewing conditions for the Geminids appear to be in the south, along the Rocky Mountains and on the West Coast, according to AccuWeather. It won't be good in New England and the midwest.

A map from AccuWeather showing the best places to watch the Geminid meteor shower Wednesday night and Thursday morning

And while the streaks of light aren't actually shooting stars, you should still make a wish if you see one.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.