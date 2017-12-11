Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Surveillance footage shows 'door checkers' looking for unlocked vehicles in Troy Hill

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Surveillance footage posted Saturday afternoon by the Facebook page Troy Hill Citizens appears to show three people checking for unlocked vehicles in the Pittsburgh nieghborhood.
Surveillance footage posted to social media over the weekend by a Troy Hill resident appears to show three people checking for unlocked vehicles, but police said Monday there have been no reports of any thefts from cars in the neighborhood since last month.

The video, posted by to the Facebook page Troy Hill Citizens on Saturday afternoon, shows "door checkers" trying vehicle doors along Straubs Lane.

Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said there have been no reports of vehicle break-ins in the area since at least Nov. 13, and there were no break-in reports over the weekend.

She said police did receive a call Friday night reporting three suspicious individuals checking car doors, but no one reported having any surveillance footage.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

